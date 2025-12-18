Iraq advances efforts to empty Al-Hol Camp of its nationals

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi authorities are moving forward with the voluntary return of all nationals from Syria’s Al-Hol camp, Iraq’s National Security Adviser Qassim Al-Araji said on Thursday, stressing that dismantling the camp is a priority due to the risks it poses.

According to a statement from his media office, Al-Araji told the Chair of NATO’s Military Committee, Admiral Giuseppe Dragone, during a meeting, that “Iraq has succeeded in rehabilitating and reintegrating families who have already returned from the camp into Iraqi society.”

For his part, Dragone praised Iraq’s efforts to transfer families out of Al-Hol and support their social reintegration. “NATO would urge the international community to repatriate their citizens from the camp,” he added.

In earlier remarks to Shafaq News, Al-Araji said he expects all Iraqi families to be returned from Al-Hol within the next six months, adding that the government is determined to resolve the issue fully and considers it a national priority.

The Ministry of Migration and Displacement reported that 29 earlier rounds had already brought back 19,000 Iraqis, including 12,564 who completed full rehabilitation programs. The 30th and 31st rounds, carried out in October and December, repatriated 249 families totaling 840 people and another 240 families totaling 858 people.

