150 "ISIS families" ready to leave Syrian al-Hol camp towards Iraqi camp

Shafaq News/ Iraqi member of parliament, Sherwan Jamal al-Dobardani, revealed on Saturday, that 150 " ISIS families" are ready to leave the Syrian al-Hol camp towards the Iraqi al-Jadaa camp in Mosul.

Al-Dobardani stated to Shafaq News Agency, "the transfer of 150 ISIS families from the Syrian al-Hol camp to the al-Jadaa camp in the Qayyara district, located 60 km south of Mosul, is anticipated to take place in the coming days.”

He said that “they will conduct security checks on the families as soon as they cross the border from Syria into Nineveh at Rabia, and then escort them safely to the al-Jadaa camp”.

On the other hand, Qasim al-Araji, the Iraqi national security adviser, says that “closing this camp is Iraq’s aim, because it will otherwise breed a new generation of ISIS members”

Notably, Iraq wants to shut down the al-Hol camp in Syria, where many ISIS fighters’ wives and children live, along with other followers of ISIS, to prevent any attacks from across the border.