Iraq security sweep: School trip injuries, drug seizure, fatal traffic accidents

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on December 18, 2025.

- School Trip Malfunction, Vehicle Rollover (Basra)

Several students were injured after a malfunction on an amusement ride during a school trip north of Basra, while a separate vehicle rollover left two people wounded.

- Over 60 Kilograms of Drugs Seized (Baghdad)

The Interior Ministry said more than 60 kilograms of narcotics were seized and a suspect arrested during a coordinated operation with Iranian authorities.

- Intelligence Officer Killed in Major Traffic Collision (Baghdad)

A senior Iraqi intelligence officer, his wife, and another civilian were killed in a severe traffic accident south of Baghdad, with several children injured.

- Three Killed and Seven Injured in Traffic Crash (Diyala)

A collision near Khanaqin left three people dead, including a child, and seven others injured.