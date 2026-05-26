PMF restructuring plan prompts Iraq request for frozen funds

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s government plans to seek the release of frozen state funds held abroad to finance the integration of more than 800,000 armed faction members into the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and other security institutions, an informed source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The request will cover Iraqi assets frozen in the United States and several European countries, the source indicated, adding that approval from Washington could facilitate the release of Iraqi funds held elsewhere.

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