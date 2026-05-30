IFA demands former chief account for $500K World Cup bonus

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi Football Association (IFA) demanded on Saturday from its former president, Adnan Darjal Matar, a clarification over the fate of $500,000 received as a gift from the office of Mohammed al-Halbousi, former Speaker of the Council of Representatives and leader of the Taqaddum Party.

In a formal letter reviewed by Shafaq News, the Association's General Secretariat stated that the funds were designated as a bonus to celebrate Iraq's qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, intended for distribution among players, coaches, and administrative staff involved in the achievement.

The Association is asking its former president to explain why a significant portion of the funds was retained without distribution to their intended recipients, and why the full amount was never deposited into the Association's official accounts or registered as an external gift in accordance with applicable law.

The letter, signed by Secretary General Kawand Abdul-Khaliq Masoud, gives Darjal 72 hours to submit a detailed written response supported by documentation. It warns that failure to comply will compel the Association to pursue all available legal measures against those found responsible.