Basra heat tests South Korea ahead of Iraq clash

Shafaq News/ South Korea’s head coach Hong Myung-bo warned that soaring temperatures and rising pressure could pose major challenges in Thursday’s World Cup qualifier against Iraq in Basra.

“This match won’t be easy—we’re feeling the pressure,” Hong told Shafaq News. “We trust our players to perform. Everyone is ready, and we aim to take the three points.”

The Group B clash at Basra International Stadium is expected to unfold under scorching 45°C heat, heightening physical strain on both squads.

South Korea leads the group with 16 points and needs only a draw to clinch qualification for the 2026 World Cup, while Iraq sits third with 12 points and must win to keep its hopes for direct qualification alive.

The match will also mark the debut of Iraq’s new head coach Graham Arnold, appointed last month to replace Jesús Casas.

South Korea will be without center-back Kim Min-jae, who opted out ahead of the Club World Cup. European-based players like Hwang In-beom (Feyenoord) and Lee Jae-sung (Mainz) are expected to feature prominently, while Iraq turns to striker Aymen Hussein and promising midfielder Ali Jasim to lead the attack.

The teams last met in 2023, with South Korea securing a narrow 1–0 victory, making it the Koreans’ sixth win against Iraq since 2006, with three draws and one defeat.

Iraq will face Jordan next, while South Korea takes on Kuwait on June 10 to close out the round.