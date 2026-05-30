US Hegseth: Naval blockade on Iran remains in force

Shafaq News- Washington

American naval forces continue to enforce the blockade on Iranian ports while maintaining full control over shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz, US War Secretary Pete Hegseth stated on Saturday.

Hegseth told reporters at a defense summit in Singapore that Washington would continue pressuring Iran until a satisfactory agreement is reached. He further stated that Washington wanted to guarantee freedom of navigation in Hormuz and was prepared for all possible scenarios.

Meanwhile, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) indicated that US forces were enforcing the naval blockade, despite US President Donald Trump's announcement that it would be lifted. The agency advised ship captains operating near the strait to clearly demonstrate that they are not bound for Iranian ports, cautioning that vessels failing to comply with US naval instructions could face risks.

Mohsen Rezaei, an adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, earlier today criticized the actions of the US Navy, arguing that “Trump is betraying diplomacy for the third time” by maintaining the blockade and presenting what he described as excessive demands.

The latest developments come a day after Trump announced the lifting of what he called the “naval blockade” on Iran and demanded that Tehran immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s Foreign Ministry later responded by stating that no final agreement has yet been reached with the United States.