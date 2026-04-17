US maintains Hormuz blockade despite Iran reopening shipping

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the Strait of Hormuz will remain under blockade despite Iran’s announcement that it has fully reopened the waterway to commercial shipping.

Trump noted that the naval blockade will remain in full force only until the deal with Iran is 100% complete, adding, “This process should go very quickly in that most of the points are already negotiated.”

Earlier today, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz following a ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel.

The US President had described the naval blockade on Iranian ports as effective, saying it had sharply curtailed Iran’s economic activity.