Trump floats Iran maritime blockade

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Sunday raised the prospect of a maritime blockade on Iran following the collapse of talks between Washington and Tehran, reiterating that he did not care whether a deal is reached with Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump framed the idea as part of a broader effort to tighten economic pressure on Iran and curb its oil revenues, particularly by restricting exports to major buyers such as China and India. He pointed to a similar approach previously used against Venezuela under President Nicolás Maduro, where maritime restrictions were deployed to limit the country’s oil income.

Earlier today, US Vice President JD Vance noted that talks with Iran ended without agreement after marathon negotiations, pointing to Tehran’s refusal to commit to abandoning nuclear weapons. Meanwhile, Iran stated that despite partial progress, both sides remain far from reaching an agreement, adding that differences persisted over three central issues.