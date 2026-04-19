Trump pursues Iran nuclear breakthrough

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump is anticipating a possible breakthrough in negotiations with Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing a source familiar with the talks.

According to the outlet, Washington is seeking concrete steps from Tehran regarding its nuclear enrichment program and regional footprint —measures that could ease sanctions pressure and reduce military threats. The source added that Trump views efforts to curb or reshape Iran’s influence as a way to shift the balance of power in the Middle East and beyond, potentially weakening what it described as an “anti-Western alignment” and generating momentum for broader security and economic arrangements.

Earlier this week, Trump remarked that Iran has agreed to suspend its nuclear program “indefinitely,” describing a potential deal as “nearly complete.” He also indicated that Tehran is pushing for direct engagement, while Washington has yet to finalize the official who will lead the US delegation for any signing ceremony.

Axios previously reported that US and Iranian officials could meet as soon as this weekend to finalize a three-page framework aimed at ending the current standoff. US officials familiar with the process note that several core issues remain unresolved. One proposal under consideration involves releasing up to $20 billion in frozen Iranian funds in exchange for Tehran giving up its enriched uranium stockpile and accepting a halt on enrichment activities.

Trump, however, maintained that Iran would not regain access to frozen assets under the current terms under discussion. He also underscored that the United States would not lift its naval blockade before a final deal is reached, while stressing the strategic importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open to global shipping.

Iran has not confirmed any commitment to suspend its nuclear program. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf cautioned that transit through the Strait would operate only along “designated routes and with Iran’s permission,” adding that the waterway would not remain open if the blockade continues.

Read more: Opinion: Washington pursues regional de-escalation through fragile frameworks