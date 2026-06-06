Iraqi PM to visit Washington for expanding US investment

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi announced Saturday an upcoming official visit to Washington, accompanied by a delegation of Iraqi business leaders.

According to his office, the visit aims to expand opportunities for mutual and joint investment, without specifying a date.

The Washington trip would be the first official foreign visit by the Iraqi prime minister since he was sworn in on May 1.

Read more: Ali Al-Zaidi sworn in as Iraq's prime minister with a program already failed

US President Donald Trump extended an official invitation to al-Zaidi in a phone call on April 30, expressing a desire to develop and strengthen bilateral relations across various fields.