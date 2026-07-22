US, Saudi Arabia sign civil nuclear partnership

US, Saudi Arabia sign civil nuclear partnership
2026-07-22T22:20:23+00:00

Shafaq News- Washington

Washington and Riyadh signed two agreements on Tuesday to establish the legal framework for long-term civil nuclear cooperation, the US Department of Energy said.

US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman signed a peaceful nuclear cooperation agreement, known as a 123 agreement, along with a bilateral safeguards agreement. The department said the deals pave the way for a decades-long, multi-billion-dollar partnership while supporting nuclear nonproliferation.

The agreements will now be submitted to the US Congress for review.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon