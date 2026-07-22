US, Saudi Arabia sign civil nuclear partnership

Shafaq News- Washington

Washington and Riyadh signed two agreements on Tuesday to establish the legal framework for long-term civil nuclear cooperation, the US Department of Energy said.

US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman signed a peaceful nuclear cooperation agreement, known as a 123 agreement, along with a bilateral safeguards agreement. The department said the deals pave the way for a decades-long, multi-billion-dollar partnership while supporting nuclear nonproliferation.

The agreements will now be submitted to the US Congress for review.