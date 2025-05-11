From energy to tech: Iraqi delegation diverse at US investment event

Shafaq News/ The US Embassy in Iraq announced, on Sunday, it is leading a delegation of 46 Iraqi business leaders to Washington to participate in the SelectUSA Investment Summit, one of the largest US events promoting foreign direct investment.

The summit, held from May 11–14, brings together international investors, US state and local representatives, and federal officials to explore investment opportunities across the American economy.

According to the US Embassy statement, the Iraqi delegation includes participants from a wide range of sectors, including representatives from the Kurdistan Region.

“This diversity highlights the broad scope of potential cooperation and investment between the United States and Iraq,” the embassy said.

يشارك ٤٦ من رواد ورجال الأعمال العراقيين في قمة الاستثمار @SelectUSA للفترة من ١١ إلى ١٤ آيار. حيث يجمع هذا الحدث الرائد آلاف المستثمرين والشركات وخبراء الصناعة لاستكشاف فرص الاستثمار في الولايات المتحدة. نتمنى لهم التوفيق في إبرام الصفقات! pic.twitter.com/TRDtHC3AJy — U.S. Embassy Baghdad (@USEmbBaghdad) May 11, 2025

Organized by the US Department of Commerce, the SelectUSA Summit provides foreign investors with access to market insights, investment guidance, and networking with key decision-makers to help streamline investment in the US.

The embassy described the visit as part of a broader push to deepen US-Iraq economic ties, citing several recent initiatives. These include a visit by the US International Development Finance Corporation to Baghdad earlier in May, and an Iraq-US business forum in April that gathered more than 100 companies under the American-Iraqi Chamber of Commerce.