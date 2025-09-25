US hails Iraq–Kurdistan pipeline deal as boost to sovereignty

Shafaq News – Washington

The United States on Thursday welcomed the new agreement between Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and international companies to reopen the Iraq–Turkiye pipeline.

On X, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the US-brokered deal as one that would deliver “tangible benefits for both Americans and Iraqis while reaffirming Iraq’s sovereignty.”

We welcome the announcement that the Government of Iraq has reached an agreement with the Kurdistan Regional Government and international companies to reopen the Iraq-Türkiye pipeline. This deal, facilitated by the United States, will bring tangible benefits for both Americans… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) September 25, 2025

Earlier today, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced what he called a “historic agreement” with Erbil to resume crude exports, which have been halted since March 25, 2023, costing Iraq an estimated $22–25 billion in lost revenues. Under the terms, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil confirmed that all crude from the Region, except volumes for domestic use, will be delivered to the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) for export through the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

The Kurdish Ministry of Natural Resources said exports are expected to restart within 48 hours, describing the move as a step toward stronger cooperation with Baghdad.

