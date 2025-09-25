Iraq, Kurdistan unlock “historic” deal to restart oil exports through Turkiye

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Baghdad has reached a “historic agreement” with Erbil to resume crude exports through the Iraq–Turkiye pipeline, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced on Thursday.

According to a statement from the PM’s media office, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil will take delivery of crude produced in the Kurdistan Region for export. Al-Sudani described the deal as “an achievement 18 years in the making” that ensures fair distribution of wealth, diversifies export outlets, and encourages investment.

Sources told Shafaq News on Monday that under the accord’s terms, the state-run North Oil Company (NOC) will manage shipments to the Turkish port of Ceyhan, with exports expected to restart within days after an 18-month suspension that cost both Baghdad and Erbil billions of dollars in lost revenues.

