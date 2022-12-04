Iraq's weekly crude exports to US surged last week, EIA says

Shafaq News/ Iraq, OPEC's second-largest exporter, had its exports to the United States, the world's second-largest importer, surge last week.

Data obtained by Shafaq News Agency from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that the United States imported 5.417 thousand bpd of crude from nine countries last week.

The US daily crude imports averaged 363 million bpd from Iraq during this period.

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.354 million bpd, followed by Iraq, then Saudi Arabia and Mexico with 338 and 300 thousand bpd, respectively.