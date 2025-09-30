Kurdistan crude resumes uninterrupted path to world markets

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

Kurdistan Region oil exports are running steadily at 190,000 barrels per day through Turkiye’s Ceyhan port, a source at the Iraqi-run North Oil Company confirmed on Tuesday.

Speaking with Shafaq News, the source described coordination between Baghdad and Erbil as central to maintaining steady exports under agreed schedules, explaining that pumping and storage operations are proceeding without technical or logistical obstacles, allowing crude to reach global markets without interruption.

Exports resumed on September 27 after more than two years of suspension, following negotiations between Iraq’s Oil Ministry, the Kurdish Ministry of Natural Resources, and international companies. The talks produced a tripartite agreement placing the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) in charge of managing Kurdistan’s shipments through Ceyhan.

