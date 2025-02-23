EIA: Iraq’s oil exports to US surge after weeks of decline

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s crude oil exports to the United States surged last week, rebounding after two consecutive weeks of decline, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The EIA’s latest data showed that US crude imports from eight major suppliers averaged 5.275 million barrels per day (bpd), down 231,000 bpd from the previous week’s 5.506 million bpd.

Iraq’s crude exports rose significantly to 257,000 bpd, up by 211,000 bpd from the prior week’s 46,000 bpd, the agency noted.

Canada remained the top crude supplier to the US at 3.653 million bpd, followed by Mexico with 553,000 bpd, Saudi Arabia with 277,000 bpd, and Venezuela with 198,000 bpd.

US imports from Brazil averaged 155,000 bpd, Nigeria 139,000 bpd, and Ecuador 43,000 bpd.