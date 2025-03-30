EIA: Iraq’s oil exports to US surge, overtake Saudi Arabia’s

Shafaq News/ Iraqi oil exports to the United States increased last week, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Sunday.

The average US crude oil imports from ten key countries reached 5.648 million barrels per day (bpd), up by 975,000 bpd from the previous week’s average of 4.673 million bpd, according to EIA's data.

Iraq’s oil exports to the US averaged 203,000 bpd last week, exceeding Saudi Arabia’s exports, which averaged 144,000 bpd during the same period.

Canada remained the leading exporter with 3.983 million bpd, followed by Mexico (393,000 bpd), Brazil (241,000 bpd), and Venezuela (195,000 bpd).

The US imported 190,000 bpd from Colombia, 127,000 bpd from Ecuador, and 86,000 bpd each from Libya and Nigeria.