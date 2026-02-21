Lebanese President condemns Israeli strikes in Saida, Beqaa

Shafaq News- Beirut

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Saturday said Israeli airstrikes on Saida and towns in the Beqaa Valley were intended to undermine Lebanon’s efforts to secure stability.

In a statement, Aoun described yesterday’s attacks as a violation of Lebanese sovereignty and a breach of international commitments, referring to UN Resolution 1701. He called on “countries supporting regional stability,” particularly the United States, to push for an immediate halt to the strikes.

Israeli raids on Friday killed two Palestinian civilians in the Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp in Saida, according to local media, while airstrikes in and around Baalbek in eastern Lebanon killed more than ten people and injured about 45 others.

Although a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon took effect on November 27, 2024, Israeli forces continue to hold five or more positions south of the Litani River and conduct regular strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as in Beirut’s southern suburbs. UNIFIL has recorded more than 10,000 Israeli violations since the truce, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports 340 deaths and more than 970 injuries during that period.