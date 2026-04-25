Diplomatic uncertainty clouds US-Iran negotiation prospects

Shafaq News- Washington

Prospects for a breakthrough in negotiations between Iran and the United States remain unclear, Axios reported on Saturday, with diplomatic contacts still uncertain and delegations yet to meet.

Earlier today, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi departed Islamabad after holding talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, where discussions focused on efforts tied to a potential permanent ceasefire. He left before the arrival of the US delegation, scheduled to reach the Pakistani capital tomorrow, with reports indicating the delegation remained in Miami.

Axios also noted that Araghchi could return to Pakistan early next week if arrangements are finalized for discussions with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, envoys of US President Donald Trump.

Islamabad had been expected to host a new round of talks between US and Iranian delegations in recent days, but the discussions did not take place following an escalation between the two sides.

Read more: US-Iran talks collapse; Analysts warn of high escalation risk as ceasefire deadline nears