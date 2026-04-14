Trump signals renewed Iran talks in Islamabad within two days

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said a new round of negotiations with Iran could take place within two days in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad.

In an interview with the New York Post, Trump noted that discussions are ongoing but progressing slowly, adding that efforts to end the seven-week war may resume soon. He identified Islamabad as the most likely venue, citing Pakistan’s mediation role. “We’re more inclined to go there.”

A senior Iranian source had told Reuters that no fixed date has been set, leaving a window between Friday and Sunday open for potential talks, while a senior official told CBS News that Pakistan has intensified efforts to bring both sides back to the table after the latest round collapsed, urging renewed dialogue ahead of a tentative deadline around April 22, as disagreements over Iran’s nuclear program persist.

The official added that Pakistani leaders, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, remain “cautiously optimistic,” framing the initiative as the “Islamabad Process” to reflect a sustained diplomatic track. Mediation also involves Turkiye and Egypt, with Islamabad maintaining contact with both Washington and Tehran while awaiting their responses.