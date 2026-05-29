NATO condemns Russian drone breach of Romanian airspace

Shafaq News- Moscow

NATO and the European Union on Friday condemned the incursion of a Russian drone into Romanian airspace, describing the incident as reckless and warning against further escalation.

Romania's Ministry of National Defense stated that a Russian drone entered the airspace of Galați county overnight and struck a residential building, triggering a fire in one apartment. The country’s Foreign Minister Toiu Oana said that the ministry “summoned the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” after confirming that the drone was of “Russian origin.”

We summoned the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.Romania’s security is our absolute priority.We have confirmation from the Ministry of National Defence that the drone which crashed into a residential building in… — Toiu Oana (@oana_toiu) May 29, 2026

Moreover, Ukraine's navy said a Russian drone attacked a Turkish cargo vessel in the Black Sea, injuring two crew members and setting part of the ship ablaze.

According to a statement, the vessel, identified as ANT, was sailing from a port in Ukraine's Odesa region to Turkiye when it came under attack.

рф завдала цілеспрямованого удару по турецькому суднурф продовжує цілеспрямовано створювати загрозу міжнародним морським перевезенням, атакуючи цивільну інфраструктуру та торговельні судна.Детальнішеhttps://t.co/MBDjb8AcMO pic.twitter.com/Zrh6jEMbOI — Військово-Морські Сили ЗС України (@UA_NAVY) May 29, 2026

The Russian-Ukrainian conflict began in February 2022 and has since expanded into a prolonged war involving cross-border drone and missile attacks, with both sides regularly targeting military and infrastructure sites far from the front lines