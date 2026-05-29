Iraqi families rediscover the art of homemade food

Shafaq News- Baghdad

When doctors warned Sarah Imad that her son’s stomach condition could worsen with foods containing preservatives and artificial additives, she began making a simple change at home.

Soft drinks disappeared from the family table. Packaged juices were replaced with fresh seasonal drinks made from oranges, lemons, apricots, and pomegranates. What started as a medical precaution soon became a new routine. “I know exactly what goes into it,” Imad told Shafaq News. “It is cheaper, cleaner, and made from ingredients I trust.”

Her experience reflects a growing trend across Iraq, where more families are returning to homemade yogurt, cheese, juices, and tomato paste amid rising concerns about processed foods and a growing preference for fresh ingredients.

In kitchens from Baghdad to other Iraqi cities, traditional methods once common among previous generations are making a comeback. Families are increasingly preparing staple foods at home, seeking greater control over quality and nutrition while reducing reliance on commercially processed products.

Nadia Lafta is among those who have embraced the shift. For the past two years, she has prepared yogurt at home using a simple fermentation process. “Homemade yogurt is fresh, natural, and free of additives,” she said.

Nutrition specialists say many commercially produced dairy products and beverages contain preservatives, stabilizers, added sugars, or flavor enhancers designed to extend shelf life and improve taste. While such products remain widely available, experts recommend paying close attention to ingredient labels and prioritizing fresh foods whenever possible.

Haitham al-Hassani, a nutrition specialist, said homemade dairy products are often preferred by people seeking to avoid unnecessary additives, particularly those with digestive sensitivities.

The return to traditional food preparation extends beyond dairy products. Homemade tomato paste, once a seasonal ritual in many Iraqi households, is also regaining popularity. Noorhan Saeed said she began making tomato paste at home after noticing a difference in both flavor and quality compared with some products sold in stores.

Public health specialist Hamid Ali said preparing foods at home allows families to control ingredients and reduce exposure to heavily processed products, while helping preserve traditional cooking practices.

For many Iraqis, the revival of homemade food is about more than nostalgia. It reflects a growing desire for healthier choices, greater confidence in what families consume, and a renewed appreciation for methods that once defined everyday life across the country.