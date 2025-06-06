Geimer shortage shadows over Eid Al-Adha morning in Diyala

Shafaq News/ Amid Eid al-Adha prayers and festive greetings in Diyala’s streets, families upheld a cherished tradition of serving Geimer al-Arab for breakfast. This year, however, the beloved treat was hard to find.

By early morning, shops across the province reported a complete sell-out of Geimer, driven by surging demand and a limited supply, pushing prices to record highs. The cost of one kilogram soared to 40,000 Iraqi dinars, double the typical price range of 15,000 to 20,000 dinars on regular days.

In Baqubah’s Al-Muallimeen neighborhood, local shop owner Ammar Ali described the unusual pace of sales. All available stock had been reserved or sold out by 8 a.m., with customers placing advance orders the previous night. Some buyers requested large quantities, enough for extended family gatherings and guests.

The spike in prices reflects not only the seasonal demand but also a broader issue: a decline in traditional production. Geimer, typically made through labor-intensive, manual methods in rural areas, faces growing constraints. Producers in surrounding villages have scaled back due to drought conditions and a lack of government support for the livestock sector.

With most urban markets relying on these rural suppliers, the supply chain has struggled to meet the Eid rush. "Geimer production can't keep up without formal, regulated facilities to fill the gap," Ali noted.

In another part of Baqubah, near Al-Quds intersection, resident Mohammed Jameel Abu Ghaith recounted a taxing morning. After visiting six shops without success, he eventually found just a quarter-kilogram of Geimer in the Khuraisan area, paying 10,000 dinars for it.

Abu Ghaith urged authorities to invest in rural communities where buffalo herding and Geimer production are inherited livelihoods, warning that dwindling numbers of producers in areas like Baqubah's outskirts, Jalawla, and Al-Khalis could lead to the disappearance of a cherished culinary staple from Diyala’s Eid traditions.