Trump: US-Iran talks underway as Hormuz disruptions reshape oil routes

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed the start of negotiations with Iran, while noting adjustments in global oil routes amid disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a phone interview with NewsNation, Trump described Iran as a “failing nation” but expressed confidence that the strategic waterway would reopen soon, indicating that energy markets are shifting to alternative routes to mitigate instability.

Washington is prepared to “reset” its approach if talks collapse, he warned. “We’re ready to go.”

Earlier today, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said discussions with the United States in Islamabad are underway, with spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei noting that engagement began upon the delegation’s arrival the previous night.

On April 8, Tehran allowed limited maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which carries around 20% of global oil supply, in exchange for a two-week ceasefire and the launch of talks on a longer-term arrangement. However, it has acknowledged that the waterway has not fully reopened, citing what it described as ceasefire breaches linked to continued Israeli activity, particularly in Lebanon, where local media reported more than 300 deaths shortly after the truce.