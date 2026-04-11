Lebanon ceasefire dominates US-Iran talks in Islamabad

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Washington

Iran and the United States are set to hold talks in Islamabad on Saturday, with disputes already emerging over frozen Iranian funds and deep disagreements on sanctions relief, Lebanon, and Iran’s nuclear and missile programs.

Tasnim news agency reported that the negotiations between Iranian and US delegations in Islamabad will last one day and are expected to begin this evening. Citing Iranian officials, it added that Washington had agreed to release Iranian assets frozen in Qatar and other foreign banks, framing the move as a signal of goodwill ahead of the talks.

A senior US official rejected those claims in remarks to CBS, dismissing them as ‘’inaccurate.’’

According to international reports, Tehran is pushing for a broader deal that includes a ceasefire in Lebanon, easing of sanctions, unfreezing of assets, recognition of its interests in the Strait of Hormuz, and permission to continue uranium enrichment, while rejecting limits on its missile program. Washington, meanwhile, maintains that any sanctions relief must be tied to Iranian concessions on its nuclear and missile activities. It has also ruled out proposals that would grant Tehran special arrangements in the strategic maritime gateway.

Former Iranian diplomat Hadi Afghahi described a shift in priorities on the Iranian side, noting that ending the conflict in Lebanon now takes precedence over the issue of frozen assets.

Speaking to Tasnim News, he stressed that Iran will not accept what it considers the ‘’isolation of allied forces in Lebanon.’’ He also pointed to US President Donald Trump’s push for tangible results, citing his decision to send Vice President JD Vance to lead the US delegation.

Meanwhile, Richard Rubinstein, a conflict resolution expert at George Mason University, criticized the US approach to the talks as ‘’unprofessional,’’ while warning of internal divisions within the Pentagon over potential military escalation.

In comments to Shafaq News, he indicated that Trump is treating the negotiations as a ‘’transactional process,’’ overlooking the ideological drivers behind Iran’s regional alliances. He added that selecting Islamabad as the venue reflects Pakistan’s effort to strengthen ties with Washington while balancing regional rivalries.

Stressing that Washington should consider unconventional steps to secure stable oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, he pointed out to the growing concern within the US military over potential large-scale strike orders, particularly as public support in the for military action remains below 40%.