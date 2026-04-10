Israel and Lebanon set for first direct talks in Washington

Shafaq News- Washington

The first in-person meeting in anticipated negotiations between Israel and Lebanon is scheduled for April 14 at the US State Department, a US official familiar with the matter told The Times of Israel on Friday.

The meeting is expected to include Lebanese Ambassador to Washington Nada Hamadeh-Moawad, Israeli Ambassador to Washington Yechiel Leiter, and US Ambassador to Beirut Michel Issa, who will lead their respective delegations, the official said.

A preparatory call involving the three diplomats and US State Department Counselor Mike Needham is taking place ahead of the meeting, the official added.

Israel and Lebanon have not yet confirmed the preparatory call or the timing of the talks.

Earlier this week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed his team to begin peace talks with Lebanon, adding that it will focus on disarming Hezbollah and establishing peaceful relations with Beirut.

Lebanon pushed for direct negotiations early in the war that began on March 2, with President Joseph Aoun expressing readiness to open talks to halt the fighting and even signaling openness to broader normalization, but Israel rejected the offer at the time, citing Beirut’s inability to control Hezbollah and calling the proposal insufficient. Later, after Iran included Lebanon in its 10-point proposal as part of a broader ceasefire and negotiation framework, Israel shifted its position despite continuing military operations on the ground.