Lebanon urges US to pressure Israel for full withdrawal

Shafaq News- Beirut

On Wednesday, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam called on the United States to pressure Israel to scale back its demands and end its military presence in southern Lebanon ahead of a second round of direct talks.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Salam noted that Lebanon cannot accept any agreement that does not include a “full withdrawal” of Israeli forces, rejecting a buffer zone in the south as it would prevent displaced residents from returning and hinder reconstruction efforts in affected areas.

Pointing to “the importance of Washington’s role as a mediator,” Salam said that the United States has leverage over Israel and played a “key role” in securing the ceasefire. He added that negotiations remain at an early stage but affirmed Lebanon’s commitment to pursuing diplomatic efforts to achieve its objectives.

A second round of ambassador-level talks between Lebanon and Israel is scheduled for today in the United States. The first round took place in Washington on April 14, followed three days later by the ceasefire agreement halting military operations between Hezbollah and Israel.

Despite the ceasefire, which will expire on April 26, Lebanon’s National Council for Scientific Research has recorded around 220 Israeli violations, including airspace breaches, artillery fire, airstrikes, and ground activity. Lebanese media reported operations in Marjayoun and Bint Jbeil districts, including house burnings and multiple explosions.

Hezbollah said it responded to the violations by striking Israeli troop concentrations in the Tyre district, downing a reconnaissance drone, and launching a drone attack against Israeli forces in Marjayoun and Bint Jbeil districts.

From March 2 to April 17, Israel has killed 2,294 people and injured 7,544 others, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry. The figures include 177 children and 274 women among the dead, and 704 children and 1,223 women among the injured.

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