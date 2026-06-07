Lebanon-Israel negotiations to return in two weeks

Shafaq News- Washington/ Beirut

A new round of Lebanese-Israeli talks will take place on June 22, the US State Department announced on Sunday.

In a statement to the New York Times, the department pointed to its support for the negotiation process and urged Hezbollah to halt attacks, arguing that continued violence could undermine efforts to reach an agreement.

Last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi warned that any violation of the ceasefire in Lebanon would be treated as a breach of ceasefires across all fronts, holding the United States and Israel responsible for the consequences. However, Israel carried out a new strike on Dahyeh earlier today, after which Iran launched four waves of missiles toward Israel.

Lebanon and Israel reached a US-mediated ceasefire framework during the fourth talks round in Washington on June 3 and 4. The proposed deal conditions a complete halt to Hezbollah fire and the withdrawal of the group's operatives from the area south of the Litani River. Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem rejected the framework, describing it as “capitulation,” while President Joseph Aoun called it Lebanon's “final chance” to end the war.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, Israeli attacks between March 2 and June 6 had killed 3,593 people and wounded 10,990 others, including women and children.