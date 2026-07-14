Lebanon, Israel conclude sixth round of talks in Rome

Shafaq News- Rome

The first day of the sixth round of direct talks between Lebanon and Israel concluded in Rome on Tuesday without an announcement on the outcome, Lebanese media reported.

The Lebanese delegation included Lebanon's ambassador to the United States, Nada Mouawad, former ambassador Simon Karam, and Brigadier General Ziad Haikal, an adviser to President Joseph Aoun. Israel was represented by its ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, while the US delegation was led by Dan Haller, a State Department counselor.

According to Lebanese media, the two-day talks, hosted at the US Embassy in Rome, could lead to the formation of several specialized committees tasked with advancing plans in the proposed pilot zones in southern Lebanon. A political committee would intervene when necessary to facilitate progress. The committees would then begin meeting separately, while discussions on the zones continue between US Central Command (CENTCOM) and the Lebanese negotiating delegation.

Ahead of the talks, Lebanon's presidency said the negotiating delegation had been instructed to demand the immediate withdrawal of Israeli forces from the proposed zones before discussing any other issues.

The Rome talks follow five previous rounds of US-sponsored negotiations held in Washington. On June 26, Lebanon and Israel signed a US-brokered framework providing for an Israeli withdrawal from designated pilot zones in southern Lebanon before the Lebanese Army deploys there as part of a phased pullout. However, Israeli forces have yet to withdraw from those areas, and cross-border tensions have persisted.

Lebanon's Health Ministry stated that Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed 4,324 people and injured 12,221 others.

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