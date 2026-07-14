Trump receives Iraqi PM al-Zaidi at White House

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump began talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi at the White House on Tuesday, in the Iraqi premier's first foreign trip since taking office in May.

Al-Zaidi, a businessman with no prior political background, emerged as a consensus candidate and drew early public backing from Trump, who opposed the candidacy of former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, leader of the State of Law coalition.

Al-Zaidi's office said in a statement that the Washington visit intends to strengthen economic and development partnerships, attract investment, and expand the role of US companies in implementing infrastructure projects, while advancing cooperation in Iraq's oil and energy sectors. His delegation includes Iraqi business leaders and government officials.

A senior official in the US Administration told Shafaq News on Monday that curbing Iranian influence, halting attacks launched from Iraqi soil by “Iran-backed militias,” and demonstrating measurable results on militia disarmament are the core demands Washington will put to Baghdad.