JOC warns against using Iraqi territory to attack neighbors

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi territory will not be used as a launchpad for attacks against neighboring countries or any other state, Iraq's Joint Operations Command (JOC) Media Cell said on Tuesday.

During a meeting of senior military commanders, the participants stressed “the need to respond firmly to any attempt to undermine internal security, or damage Iraq's relations with its neighbors,” and to respect the country's sovereignty, security, and stability.

Earlier today, Kuwait condemned attacks “by Iran and its proxies in Iraq” against Kuwaiti sovereignty and its consulate in Basra. According to Arab media reports, Kuwait called on the Iraqi government to take immediate action to hold those responsible for the alleged violations accountable.