Kuwait summons Iraqi envoy again over armed group attacks

Kuwait summons Iraqi envoy again over armed group attacks
2026-03-30T16:02:24+00:00

Shafaq News- Kuwait/ Baghdad

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry summoned Iraq’s chargé d’affaires, Zaid Abbas Shanshul, for a second time on Monday over attacks by armed groups targeting Kuwaiti territory.

The ministry described the incidents as “an act of aggression and a violation of sovereignty and international law,” urging Baghdad to take steps to hold those responsible accountable and prevent further attacks.

Kuwait had previously summoned the envoy on March 4 and delivered a formal protest over similar incidents.

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