Kuwait summons Iraqi envoy again over armed group attacks

Shafaq News- Kuwait/ Baghdad

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry summoned Iraq’s chargé d’affaires, Zaid Abbas Shanshul, for a second time on Monday over attacks by armed groups targeting Kuwaiti territory.

The ministry described the incidents as “an act of aggression and a violation of sovereignty and international law,” urging Baghdad to take steps to hold those responsible accountable and prevent further attacks.

استدعت وزارة الخارجية، ممثلة بسعادة السفير عزيز رحيم الديحاني، نائب وزير الخارجية بالوكالة، سعادة د. زيد عباس شنشول، القائم بأعمال سفارة جمهورية العراق لدى دولة الكويت، وذلك لتسليمه مذكرة احتجاج، للمرة الثانية، على إثر استمرار الاعتداءات التي تشنها فصائل مسلحة عراقية واستهدفت… pic.twitter.com/rFeRL5MX9m — وزارة الخارجية (@MOFAKuwait) March 30, 2026

Kuwait had previously summoned the envoy on March 4 and delivered a formal protest over similar incidents.