Iraq pledges “swift” action on attacks targeting neighboring countries

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday rejected attacks targeting Gulf Arab states and of Jordan, stressing that the security of neighboring countries is integral to Iraq’s national security.

In a statement, the ministry said Iraq remains committed to “a balanced foreign policy, based on building relations of cooperation and mutual respect with countries in the region and beyond, and on joint efforts to enhance security and stability and reduce tensions.”

Iraqi authorities are taking necessary measures to address security challenges in line with the constitution and the law, the ministry stated, noting that security agencies continue to coordinate with neighboring countries. It further expressed Iraq’s “full readiness to receive any information or evidence related to any attacks launched from Iraqi territory against neighboring states, and to work jointly to address them in a responsible and swift manner.”

On March 25, six Arab countries called on Iraq to stop attacks launched by armed groups from its territory, warning of “escalation if no action is taken.” The call follows claims by the armed group “Awliya Al-Dam” of carrying out over 130 operations across Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, Syria, Jordan, and Gulf states.

Read more: Iraq’s Islamic Resistance after Ali Khamenei