IRI’s Awliyaa al-Dam claims 136 attacks on US sites in Iraq and region

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Saraya Awliyaa al-Dam, an Iraqi armed faction within the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI), on Tuesday claimed responsibility for 136 operations over the past 22 days targeting US positions in Iraq and across the region.

In an infographic, the group indicated that 55 operations targeted bases in Iraqi Kurdistan, while 31 strikes focused on sites in Baghdad, including the US Logistics Support Headquarters —formerly Camp Victory— alongside an aerial reconnaissance mission targeting the US Embassy.

The faction also listed 11 operations in Syria, 11 in Saudi Arabia, 8 in Kuwait, and 19 in Jordan, using drones and rockets.

Read more: Iraq’s Islamic Resistance after Ali Khamenei: loyalty, fragmentation, and the test of Mojtaba’s leadership