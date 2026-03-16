Iran targets US bases in Dubai and Doha, evacuations urged

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s armed forces warned on Monday that areas in Dubai and Doha hosting US military personnel could face attacks within hours, urging residents to leave those locations immediately.

In a statement, Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the unified command of the country’s military bodies, noted that the 54th missile wave of Operation True Promise 4 included the Sejjil ballistic missile for the first time since the war began. It also launched heavy Khorramshahr missiles carrying two-ton warheads, along with Kheibar Shekan, Qadr and Emad missiles targeting Israeli command centers, US military infrastructure and troop concentrations.

Iran’s armed forces later turned to the broader US military presence in the region, describing facilities providing logistical and support services to the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford in the Red Sea as “military targets.”

Citing a spokesperson for Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the state-run Iran’s Fars News Agency reported that the presence of the US carrier represents a direct threat to Iran.

There has been no immediate comment from the United States Department of Defense or the United States Fifth Fleet.

The tensions escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel struck Iranian targets, causing extensive destruction and civilian casualties, and killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with several senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders. Iran later launched retaliatory operations affecting Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.