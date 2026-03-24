Tehran executes multi-front strikes across Middle East

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday launched the 78th wave of Operation True Promise 4, indicating that its missiles struck designated targets.

In a statement, Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the unified command of Iran’s military forces, outlined that the IRGC conducted the operation using Khorramshahr, Fateh, and Khaibar missiles alongside strategic drones. The strikes targeted several sites across Israel such as Eilat, Dimona, and northern Tel Aviv, as well as US military bases in the Gulf region.

In Israel, local media reported that three waves of rocket fire triggered air-raid sirens across southern Israel, including Beersheba, Kiryat Gat, and parts of the western and central Negev. Emergency services launched searches in affected areas following reports of falling debris, while Israeli radio indicated at least two people were wounded in southern Beersheba.

כוחות חילוץ והצלה של פיקוד העורף פועלים כעת בזירה בצפון הארץ בה התקבלו דיווחים על פגיעה. יש להימנע מהתקהלויות באזורים אלו.פיקוד העורף קורא לציבור להמשיך ולהישמע להנחיות — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 23, 2026

Saudi Arabia intercepted drones over the Eastern Province as well as Al-Jouf region and the Rubu Al Khali desert. Meanwhile, Kuwait intercepted several missiles and drones entering its airspace, with explosions attributed to defensive operations.

المتحدث الرسمي لـ #وزارة_الدفاع: اعتراض وتدمير 4 مسيّرات في المنطقة الشرقية. pic.twitter.com/8rxqNs3ob9 — وزارة الدفاع (@modgovksa) March 23, 2026