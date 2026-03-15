IRGC hits US bases in 53rd wave of Operation True Promise 4

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Sunday launched the 53rd wave of Operation True Promise 4, indicating that its missiles struck designated targets.

In a statement, Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the unified command of the country’s military bodies, disclosed that the IRGC carried out the attack against US bases stationed at Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates, deploying 10 hypersonic missiles along with several drones.

Earlier today, Iran’s army conducted another “massive wave” of missile and drone strikes against Israel and three US military bases in Iraq and Kuwait, as part of the 52nd wave of military operations targeting Israel and US bases.