US envoy's first Erbil visit to center on Baghdad-KRG issues

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani said on Monday that outstanding disputes between the Kurdistan Regional Government and Baghdad will top the agenda of US Special Envoy to Iraq and Syria Tom Barrack's upcoming trip to Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan.

Speaking to Kurdistan 24 television, Barzani noted that it would be Barrack's first visit in his current role and indicated that discussions would cover broader Iraqi affairs alongside efforts to ease tensions between the federal government and Erbil.

US President Donald Trump appointed Barrack, who is also Washington's ambassador to Ankara, as special presidential envoy to Iraq and Syria on May 31. A source previously told Shafaq News that Barrack is expected to travel to Baghdad and Erbil in the coming days.

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