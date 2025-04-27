President Barzani lands in Jordan for official visit

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani arrived in the Jordanian capital, Amman, for an official visit.

The Kurdish president will hold discussions with King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein to strengthen bilateral relations and explore avenues for enhanced cooperation between Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and Jordan, according to a statement from the Region’s Presidency.

During the visit, Barzani is also expected to meet with several senior Jordanian officials.

In a recent meeting at the Munich Security Conference (MSC2025), Barzani expressed to Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Hussein al-Safadi the Kurdistan Region's desire to strengthen cooperation with Jordan.

The president visited Jordan in 2021 and met with King Abdullah II to deepen ties.