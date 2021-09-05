President Barzani hosts jordan's Parliament Speaker

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region President, Nechirvan Barzani, received Abdul Muneim al-Odat, the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Jordanian National Assembly, in Erbil on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by Kurdistan Region’s Speaker of Parliament, Vice Presidents, Deputy Speakers, and Minister of Parliament Affairs, as well as Jordan’s Ambassador to Iraq.

Discussions focused on the historic relations between the Kurdistan Region and the Kingdom of Jordan and ways to strengthen the bilateral ties. The Jordanian delegation reiterated the support of His Majesty King Abdullah II for the Kurdistan Region and expressed gratitude for the Kurdistan Region’s role in the war against ISIS and its defeat. The delegation valued the role and position of the Kurdistan Region in Iraq and the wider region in promoting stability and balance.

President Nechirvan Barzani reiterated the Kurdistan Region’s appreciation for the continuing support of His Majesty the King and the Hashemite Kingdom, both at present and during the difficult periods in the past. The President expressed the Kurdistan Region’s willingness to further expand bilateral relations with the Kingdom of Jordan in all areas of mutual cooperation.

Discussions also covered the political and security situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, partnership and cooperation between the two countries, the upcoming Iraqi elections, terror threats and confronting ISIS, COVID-19 pandemic and its repercussions.

Investment and job opportunities in the Kurdistan Region, Erbil-Baghdad relations and the ongoing dialogue between them aimed at resolving the pending issues, and other topics of mutual interest were highlighted at the meeting.