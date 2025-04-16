President Barzani slams “Plots” to destabilize Jordan

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani denounced attempts to destabilize Jordan.

“We strongly condemn the plots aimed at undermining the security and stability of our friendly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan,” Barzani stated on X, expressing full support for Jordan in confronting anything that threatens the safety of its people.

Barzani also wished the country continued prosperity under King Abdullah II’s leadership.

On Tuesday, Jordanian authorities announced the dismantling of a “dangerous cell” allegedly planning attacks against national security.

