President Barzani slams “Plots” to destabilize Jordan

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani denounced attempts to destabilize Jordan.

“We strongly condemn the plots aimed at undermining the security and stability of our friendly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan,” Barzani stated on X, expressing full support for Jordan in confronting anything that threatens the safety of its people.

Barzani also wished the country continued prosperity under King Abdullah II’s leadership.

ندين بشدة المخططات التي كانت تستهدف أمن واستقرار المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية الصدیقة. ونؤكد تضامننا الكامل مع الأردن ووقوفنا الثابت إلى جانبها في مواجهة كل ما يهدد أمنها وسلامة شعبها. كل التمنيات للمملكة بمزيد من الأمن والاستقرار والازدهار، في ظل قيادة أخي جلالة الملك عبدالله… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) April 16, 2025

On Tuesday, Jordanian authorities announced the dismantling of a “dangerous cell” allegedly planning attacks against national security.