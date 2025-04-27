President Barzani’s regional reach: Jordan talks signal key influence

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani is seen as an important and influential regional leader, following his talks with Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Sunday amid heightened regional tensions.

Former government spokesman Muhannad Mubaideen told Shafaq News that Barzani’s meeting with King Abdullah carried particular significance given the rising instability across the region.

He noted that relations between Jordan and Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, are steadily improving, with shared views on multiple issues paving the way for deeper future cooperation.

Earlier today, Barzani met King Abdullah II in Amman to discuss enhancing political, economic, and security cooperation between Jordan, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international developments, the Kurdistan Region Presidency said in a statement.