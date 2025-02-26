Syria’s Al-Sharaa in Jordan for key talks before Arab summit

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Syria’s transitional president Ahmad Al-Sharaa arrived in Jordan for talks with King Abdullah II.

King Abdullah received Al-Sharaa at Marka Airport in Amman, accompanied by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani and senior officials, Jordan’s state news agency Petra reported.

While the agency did not disclose details of the visit’s agenda, discussions are expected to focus on security, borders, economic cooperation, water, and refugees.

The visit marks Al-Sharaa’s third foreign trip since taking office in December following an opposition-led offensive that ousted Bashar al-Assad. His stop in Amman comes just days before an emergency Arab summit in Cairo, where he has been invited by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Meanwhile, Syrian FM Al-Shibani had previously visited Amman on January 7, where he met with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi to address concerns over drug trafficking, arms smuggling, and the resurgence of extremist groups.