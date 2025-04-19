Iraqi FM arrives in Amman for key talks

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein arrived in Amman for an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties with Jordan, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry announced.

According to the ministry’s statement, Hussein is scheduled to hold meetings with senior Jordanian officials to discuss ways to enhance cooperation across various sectors, as well as to exchange views on regional and international developments of mutual concern.

Earlier, Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed that Hussein would visit Amman on April 20.