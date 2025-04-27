President Barzani, Jordanian King pledge deeper cooperation
Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with King Abdullah II of Jordan in Amman, during an official visit,a to discuss strengthening cooperation in the political, economic, and security sectors.
According to a statement by the Kurdish presidency, both sides also touched on recent regional developments and agreed on the necessity of joint efforts to ensure peace and stability, addressing a range of shared concerns.
I’m honored to meet His Majesty King Abdullah II in Amman today. I thanked HM and the people of the Kingdom of Jordan for their warm welcome, gracious hospitality, and continued support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. We deeply value the strong and historic ties between… pic.twitter.com/SxwiviRmMS— Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) April 27, 2025