President Barzani, Jordanian King pledge deeper cooperation

President Barzani, Jordanian King pledge deeper cooperation
2025-04-27T13:55:02+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with King Abdullah II of Jordan in Amman, during an official visit,a to discuss strengthening cooperation in the political, economic, and security sectors.

According to a statement by the Kurdish presidency, both sides also touched on recent regional developments and agreed on the necessity of joint efforts to ensure peace and stability, addressing a range of shared concerns.

President Barzani, Jordanian King pledge deeper cooperation
President Barzani, Jordanian King pledge deeper cooperation
President Barzani, Jordanian King pledge deeper cooperation
President Barzani, Jordanian King pledge deeper cooperation
President Barzani, Jordanian King pledge deeper cooperation
President Barzani, Jordanian King pledge deeper cooperation
President Barzani, Jordanian King pledge deeper cooperation

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon