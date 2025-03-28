Iraq, Jordan: Fake football video meant to provoke tension

Shafaq News/ Iraq and Jordan dismissed, on Friday, a falsified video circulating online that allegedly aimed to strain bilateral ties, according to Iraq’s Foreign Ministry.

In a phone call, Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi denounced the video—linked to the March 25 Iraq-Palestine football match in Amman—as a deliberate effort to mislead the public and provoke tension.

“Technical investigations have conclusively proven that the published video is fake and has no basis in reality,” Safadi stated, adding that authorities are pursuing those responsible and will take legal action.

Both ministers reaffirmed the strength of Baghdad-Amman ties, describing their relationship as strategic and resilient in the face of disinformation. They also reiterated their commitment to expanding cooperation in political, economic, and regional areas.

نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء ووزير الخارجية فؤاد حسين يتلقى اتصالاً هاتفياً من نظيره الأردني – وزارة الخارجية العراقية https://t.co/FkGGToXcgb pic.twitter.com/DmOuxV8J9N — وزارة الخارجية العراقية (@Iraqimofa) March 28, 2025

The call came amid renewed attention to earlier protests, during which activists blocked oil tankers from entering Jordan. The demonstrations were reportedly sparked by offensive chants from some Palestinian and Jordanian fans during Iraq’s recent World Cup qualifier.