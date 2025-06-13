Jordan, Iraq: Israeli strikes on Iran violate international law

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi discussed the repercussions of Israel’s airstrikes on Iran during a phone call, agreeing on four key points as regional tensions continue to escalate.

In a statement, Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that both ministers condemned the Israeli attacks, describing them as ‘’violations of international law and the sovereignty of a United Nations member state.’’ They emphasized the importance of coordinated regional and international efforts to contain the crisis and prevent escalation into a wider conflict.

The ministers also highlighted the broader context of regional instability, calling for renewed momentum in negotiations between the United States and Iran toward a nuclear agreement. They stressed that addressing the root causes remains crucial to achieving long-term stability across the Middle East.

Their discussion followed a series of Israeli air raids that struck deep inside Iranian territory, targeting key military and nuclear infrastructure. Iranian media reported the deaths of several senior commanders and scientists in the attacks.

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization later confirmed that its uranium enrichment facility in Natanz sustained multiple hits. While no radiation leaks were detected beyond the site, authorities acknowledged contamination inside the facility, announcing that decontamination procedures were underway.