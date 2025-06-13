Israel-Iran conflict spills into Jordanian airspace

Shafaq News/ The Jordanian Armed Forces intercepted multiple drones and missiles that breached the country's airspace early Friday, as Israel and Iran traded military blows.

A senior military official stated that Royal Jordanian Air Force jets and air defense systems were placed on high alert and successfully engaged several incoming threats. The official emphasized that the interception was prompted by military assessments indicating a high “probability of drones and missiles crashing into populated areas, potentially causing casualties.”

The interceptions in Jordan came amid Iran’s declared military response to Israel’s massive overnight assault on Iranian soil, dubbed “Operation Rising Lion.”

Iranian state media reported that Tehran launched around 800 drones and cruise missiles toward Israel early Friday in a retaliatory move labeled Operation True Promise 3.